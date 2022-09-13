Supply challenges are improving but we’re not fully out of the woods yet: Linamar CEO

Supply challenges are improving but we’re not fully out of the woods yet: Linamar CEO

Linda Hasenfratz, CEO of Linamar, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss Linamar's latest earnings as they beat profit expectations. Hasenfratz says that she's seeing a mild improvement of supply chain issues and talks on the growth they are seeing in their mobility business this quarter, particularly in electric vehicles.