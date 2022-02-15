The price of oil has been rising not because of geopolitical tensions in Europe, but because “supply-side shock absorbers” are much thinner now, according to Michael Tran, managing director of global energy strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

He is calling for major crude benchmarks such as West Texas Intermediate and Brent to hit US$115 per barrel over the summer.

In an interview on Tuesday, Tran said that fundamentals are more relevant to his forecast than what could happen between Russia and Ukraine - adding geopolitical tensions are only worth US$7 to US$10 per barrel in the current price of crude.

Tran said stronger demand as western economies open up following two years of restrictive pandemic policies, lower global inventories, and little remaining spare production capacity from OPEC+ to meet rising demand are the main reasons oil prices could soon hit his target of US$115 per barrel.

“We think prices are materially higher in the quarter,” he said.

Existing stockpiles are already low as a result of the pandemic and are being used up “in hellacious fashion,” said Tran.

Weekly U.S. oil storage data shows that levels at Cushing, OK, have fallen for five weeks in a row, to a three-year low. In its February oil market report, the International Energy Agency said that levels at OECD nations are at their lowest in seven years.

Tran said that another component of higher prices is that in OPEC+ nations, swing producers that can adjust to oversupply or strong demand relatively quickly are running out of spare capacity after boosting output from lower levels.

S&P Global Platts reported last week that OPEC and its allies had fallen 700,000 barrels short of their collective quotas in January.

Rising demand combined with an inability for producers to supply the market mean that “you’ve effectively derisked the supply-side shock absorbers to the market,” he said.

As for the prospect of additional barrels returning to the market if Iran and world powers can agree to a new nuclear deal, Tran said that the timing of the return is important.

“I think the market later this year, if you do get a deal, is in much, much better shape to absorb those additional barrels than would have been the case a year ago,” he said.