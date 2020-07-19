(Bloomberg) -- Support for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government has risen to the highest level in a year as it prepares to announce additional stimulus for workers and businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

The Liberal-National coalition government leads the main opposition Labor party by 53% to 47%, according to a Newspoll published by the Australian newspaper on Monday. That’s the biggest lead since last July and marks a 10-point turnaround for the coalition, which battled slumping poll ratings over Morrison’s handling of the bushfire crisis earlier this year.

As Australia’s two most-populous states battle a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, Morrison’s government is preparing to extend income support to people impacted by the crisis. On Monday, it announced additional support for small businesses, and is preparing to hand down an economic and fiscal update on Thursday.

The Newspoll was conducted between Wednesday and Saturday, and surveyed 1,850 people.

