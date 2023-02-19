(Bloomberg) -- Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida edged down slightly in an opinion poll by the Mainichi newspaper, after a former aide made discriminatory remarks regarding the LGBTQ community earlier this month.

The cabinet approval rating fell by 1 percentage point from the previous month to 26%, according to the nationwide survey conducted Saturday and Sunday. Nearly two-thirds of respondents said sexual minorities’ rights weren’t being protected, compared with just 15% who said they had adequate recognition.

Japan is the only country in the Group of Seven industrialized nations that doesn’t legally recognize same-sex unions, a fact that is coming under greater scrutiny as the country prepares to host this year’s G-7 summit in May.

Kishida is also under growing pressure to introduce legislation to protect LGBTQ rights after his secretary Masayoshi Arai said in an off-the-record press briefing that he didn’t want to look at same-sex couples or have them live next door to him.

The premier fired Arai and apologized for the remarks, saying they don’t represent the views of the government.

The Mainichi poll also showed voters aren’t keen to remove an income cap on households receiving government allowances for child care, something lawmakers within Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party have proposed.

Close to half of respondents were against the move, compared with 39% who were in favor.

