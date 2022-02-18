(Bloomberg) -- Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet slid by 8.3 percentage points to 43.4% in a poll by Jiji Press, as daily deaths from the coronavirus hit records amid a delayed booster rollout.

Approval of the government’s handling of the pandemic fell 6.3 percentage points from the previous month to 38.9%, barely higher than disapproval, at 37.9%, the poll published Friday showed.

After stumbles in pandemic policy helped bring down Kishida’s two predecessors, the Japanese premier is trying to strike a delicate balance between a public that backs strong measures against the virus, according to polls, and businesses that worry some curbs will hurt their profits.

Kishida faces a key upper house election in July that could decide whether he joins a long list of short-lived premiers, or gains time to push through his “New Capitalism” agenda, aimed at better distributing the fruits of economic growth.

This week Japan lowered its overall assessment of the economy for the first time in five months as renewed restrictions to counter the spread of omicron weighed on consumers.

The Jiji poll was carried out between February 11-14, just before Kishida announced a plan to roll back some of the developed world’s most stringent border measures. A ban on new entry by foreigners will be lifted from March 1, while quarantine requirements will be eased. The government will for the time being cap the number of daily arrivals at 5,000 compared with the current 3,500.

Kishida’s cautious stance on virus policy has helped him maintain voter support since he took office in October, with polls showing overwhelming approval for his decision to close Japan’s borders to new foreign entrants as the omicron variant spread around the world in November.

But the country has recorded more than 200 Covid deaths a day for three consecutive days this week -- the highest levels since the pandemic began. That number may have been exacerbated by the slow start to the booster rollout, after the government initially insisted on an eight-month wait between second and third doses.

Although the booster shots have been ramped up to about a million doses daily, only 12.6% of the population had received a third dose as of earlier Friday, compared with figures over 50% for South Korea and much of Europe. The U.S. lags on 27.4%, according to Bloomberg data.

While infections are showing signs of tailing off and the death toll in Japan remains far lower than in many advanced nations, a poll published this week by public broadcaster NHK found 57% of respondents said the border restrictions should stay in place.

