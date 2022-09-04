(Bloomberg) -- Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida fell below 50% for the first time in another major poll, showing voters aren’t convinced by his promise to sever ties between his ruling party and a controversial religious group.

Approval for Kishida’s cabinet slumped by more than 9 percentage points to 48.1%, the lowest figure in the survey by the JNN TV news network since he took office in October.

The poll was carried out from Sept. 3-4, following Kishida’s pledge to end links between Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers and the Unification Church. Kishida’s support levels also fell below 50% in surveys by the Asahi and Mainichi newspapers last month.

The extent of ties between the LDP and the church came to light after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July, undermining support for the previously popular Kishida. The suspect told police he targeted Abe because of his connections to the Unification Church, which he blamed for bankrupting his family.

The South Korea-based church is best known for its mass weddings, and its followers are derisively nicknamed “Moonies” after its founder and self-proclaimed messiah Reverend Sun Myung Moon. Now officially known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, it has dozens of criminal and civil judgments against its members in Japan, many over its fund-raising methods.

In a news conference last week, Kishida apologized for his party’s ties to the church. He said the LDP would issue a report on the problem based on a survey of its lawmakers, and instruct them to end any ties with the group. Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi said Sunday he wanted to publish the report this week, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Kishida doesn’t need to face another national election for about three years, but a further slump in public approval could affect his ability to control his party and potentially lead to calls for him to be replaced.

Three quarters of respondents to the JNN poll said they didn’t think the LDP would be able to cut its ties with the Unification Church. Almost 90% said the LDP survey wouldn’t lead to a full accounting of members’ links with the group.

Public anger over the issue has also cast a shadow over plans for a state funeral for Abe, set for Sept. 27. About 51% of respondents to the JNN survey said they opposed the plans.

