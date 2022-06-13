(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s approval rating improved in June as more people believe the economy is recovering, according to a survey by local pollster Charta Politika.

The latest poll showed 68.4% of respondents are satisfied with his performance, recovering from 62.9% in April when there were concerns over the soaring prices of cooking oil and other basic food items. This is well below 71.7% in January when pandemic restrictions were rolled back.

The survey, which is published every two months, was carried out after Jokowi, as the president is called, held a rally in May to tell his supporters that he was focused on handling issues pertaining to the economy and the pandemic. The president had moved to ensure ample cooking oil supplies, imposing a export ban of palm oil that was later lifted and issuing quotas for such shipments.

Fried Tempeh Sellers Urge Indonesia to Ensure Cooking Oil Supply

“The complicated situation with cooking oil hasn’t been fully resolved but people think it has passed its worst period,” Charta Politika Executive Director Yunarto Wijaya said in a press briefing Monday. The government has to take this opportunity to ensure its economic programs are carried out well or the public would withdraw their support, he said.

More than 71% of respondents are optimistic about the outlook for the economy over the next 12 months, compared with 59.6% in the previous survey. About 63% think their household finances have improved. Indonesia, the biggest economy in Southeast Asia, is forecast by the central bank to expand between 4.5% and 5.3% this year, and 4.7%-5.5% in 2023.

Charta polled 1,200 respondents in the survey that ran from May 25 to June 2, with a margin of error of 2.83%.

