(Bloomberg) -- Voter support for populist parties increased in three out of 27 European Union member states and fell in 10 over the past month, according to poll data compiled by Europe Elects, a Germany-based start-up that aggregates the results from pollsters operating across the EU.

To categorize parties, Bloomberg used the PopuList, a classification devised by a group of more than 70 academics from across Europe and around the world, who identify political groups as far right, far left and/or euroskeptic.

Each month, we’ll be tracking changes in support for populist groups as a measure of political risk both across the EU and in individual countries.

The popularity of far right parties grew in the Netherlands, Portugal and Cyprus and fell in Estonia, France, Slovenia, Latvia, Denmark, Italy and Poland

The biggest increase, 2.0 percentage points, was recorded in Netherlands, and the biggest drop, 0.8 points, in Estonia

Far left political forces went up in the Netherlands, Spain and Denmark and down in France, Greece, Portugal, Ireland and Cyprus

Far left support grew the most, by 0.5 percentage points, in Netherlands, and fell the most, 1.9 points, in France

Euroskeptic parties improved their poll results in the Netherlands, Spain and Finland and dropped in France, Greece, Estonia, Slovenia, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, Poland and Sweden

The biggest jump, 3.0 percentage points, was seen in Netherlands, and the biggest drop, 2.6 points, in France

