(Bloomberg) -- Momentum is building in the House of Commons in favor of the softest of Brexit models, after the opposition Labour and Scottish National Parties both said they’d order their members of Parliament to back it.

The so-called Common Market 2.0 proposal from Conservative Nick Boles, which seeks to keep the U.K. in the European Union’s single market and negotiate a comprehensive customs arrangement with the bloc, was defeated by 283 votes to 189 in the first round of voting on alternatives to Theresa May’s Brexit deal last week.

But the SNP and Labour announcements change the arithmetic dramatically. Adding the SNP’s 35 MPs, who abstained last week, to the support column would reduce the deficit to 59 from 94. A total of 60 Labour MPs also abstained the first time around, while 42 opposed the plan, meaning the result could be reversed if enough of them weigh behind it this time.

Last week neither opposition party officially whipped MPs in favor of the plan, which ended up being only the fifth-most popular of the eight options -- all of which were rejected. Though Labour did recommend the motion to its members, the party didn’t compel them to support it.

Now, the momentum behind it could make it the most popular option, perhaps even securing an absolute majority in Parliament. That would require the support of all 245 Labour MPs and all 35 SNP members, and for the 37 Tories and the 9 other lawmakers who backed it last time to do so again.

It would put Prime Minister Theresa May in a serious bind, by demonstrating that an alternative to her Brexit deal can command a parliamentary majority when approached from a cross-party perspective. The proposal breaches her red lines on sovereignty, trade and free movement, and would probably split her Conservative Party if she backed it.

In a strange twist, though, at least one SNP politician won’t be able to back the plan on Monday, despite his party’s instructions. Angus MacNeil is stuck on the island of Barra, northwest Scotland, because a military no-fly zone prevented his civilian plane from taking off.

--With assistance from Kitty Donaldson.

To contact the reporters on this story: Alex Morales in London at amorales2@bloomberg.net;Jessica Shankleman in London at jshankleman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs, Thomas Penny

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.