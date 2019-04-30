(Bloomberg) -- Support for South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has declined in the run-up to May 8 elections, placing its absolute majority at risk, a new opinion poll shows.

The poll of 2,375 registered voters conducted this month by the South African Institute of Race Relations showed the ANC would win 51 percent backing based on a 72 percent voter turnout, down 5.2 percentage points since a February survey. The latest poll showed the Democratic Alliance winning 24 percent of the vote and the Economic Freedom Fighters 14 percent, the Johannesburg-based institute said.

Another poll of 3,600 adults, who were interviewed face-to-face by research company Ipsos between March 22 and April 17, showed the ANC is likely to secure 61 percent support based on a 71 percent voter turnout, while the DA would get 19 percent and the EFF 11 percent.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tshegofatso Mokgabodi in Johannesburg at tmokgabodi@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Karl Maier at kmaier2@bloomberg.net, Mike Cohen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.