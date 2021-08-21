(Bloomberg) -- Social Democrats are the biggest losers of Sweden’s political crisis this summer, a Sifo party preference poll published in Svenska Dagbladet shows.

The Left Party gained 2.3 points in the poll to 11.9%, the highest level in 20 years.

Backing for the ruling party waned following the resignation of prime minister Stefan Lofven at the end of June. The Left Party initiated a vote of confidence against Lofven in a successful bid to stop liberalization of Sweden’s rental system.

Though the Social Democrats were able to cobble together a new minority government with the Greens, support for the party has dropped to the lowest since the pandemic erupted in March 2020.

The shake-up also broke up the old government agreement and brought together the Moderate, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberal Party into an opposition coalition.

If an election was held today, the opposition would be the biggest block with a support of 49.9% of polled voters, albeit the Liberal Party would not secure enough votes to pass the threshold for seats in the parliament.

