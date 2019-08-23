(Bloomberg) -- Suprema ID Inc., the company behind a recent breach of biometric data, has said that fingerprints and facial recognition details were not compromised, contradicting a statement from Belgium regulators.

Suprema’s preliminary investigation into the Biostar 2 hack said the files included templates for data that "one cannot reverse engineer or reconstruct a complete image of a fingerprint image or face," a spokesman for Suprema said in an email.

The latest information from the South Korean-based company clashes with a statement from Belgium regulators regarding Adecco Group SA, a client of Suprema. On Wednesday, the watchdog said that it had been in contact with the employment-placement firm, and said data including fingerprints and identifying images belonging to 2000 staff members were compromised.

Earlier this month hackers from privacy company VpnMentor said they accessed more than 27 million files from Suprema, including biometric data. Suprema said in a statement Tuesday that there were "no indications that the data was downloaded."

But on Friday Suprema said it doesn’t know how many customers were impacted yet. The complete report is expected to be filed next week.

