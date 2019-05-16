{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING NEWS

      BOC: SEVERE RECESSION, HOUSING CORRECTION REMAIN BIGGEST RISKS

    • BREAKING NEWS

      BOC: CORPORATE DEBT FUNDING IS AN EMERGING RISK

    • BREAKING NEWS

      BOC: HOUSEHOLD DEBT VULNERABILITY HAS DECLINED MODESTLY

    • BREAKING NEWS

      BOC: SLOWER GROWTH, TRADE UNCERTAINTY, OIL SHOCK INCREASE RISK

    • BREAKING NEWS

      BOC SEES SLIGHTLY INCREASED RISK TO CANADA'S FINANCIAL SYSTEM

    16m ago

    Supreme Cannabis Company acquires Blissco in all-stock deal valued at $48M

    The Canadian Press

    cannabis

    Newly pruned cannabis plants sit in a wicker basket inside a greenhouse facility in Switzerland. Photographer: , Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO - The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (FIRE.TO) has signed a deal to acquire Blissco Cannabis Corp. (BLIS.CD) in an all-stock deal it valued at $48 million.

    Under the agreement, each Blissco Share will be exchanged for 0.24 of a common share of Supreme Cannabis.

    Based in Langley, B.C., Blissco operates a 18,000-square-foot production facility and has been producing cannabis oils since receiving its production license in August 2018.

    Blissco CEO Damian Kettlewell will continue to lead Blissco and has committed to remaining employed at Supreme Cannabis as well as retaining at least 75 per cent of his shares for a minimum of two years.

    Supreme Cannabis holds a portfolio of cannabis companies, products and brands.

    Its shares were up three cents at $1.89 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

    Cannabis Canada is BNN Bloomberg’s in-depth series exploring the stunning formation of the entirely new – and controversial – Canadian recreational marijuana industry. Read more from the special series here and subscribe to our Cannabis Canada newsletter to have the latest marijuana news delivered directly to your inbox every day.