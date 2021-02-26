(Bloomberg) --

The U.S. Supreme Court said a California county must let five churches hold indoor services, adding to a line of orders that have curbed the power of government officials as they battle the spread of the coronavirus.

The latest high court action follows a Feb. 6 order that let indoor worship services resume in most of California at 25% capacity.

Santa Clara County, which includes San Jose, said its ban remained valid because it was part of a broader prohibition on indoor gatherings at both religious and secular establishments. The county’s policy let facilities operate at 20% capacity for purposes other than gatherings.

Five suing churches said the county can’t constitutionally let churches operate at 20% capacity but then bar those people from worshiping together.

The Supreme Court acted even though the county said in a Feb. 25 letter that it was planning to ease the restrictions next week as long as Covid rates there continue to decline.

The case is Gateway City Church v. Newsom, 20A138.

