9h ago
Supreme Court Agrees to Consider Trump Abortion-Counseling Rule
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said it will consider the validity of a Trump administration rule that bars recipients of federal family-planning grants to encourage abortions or refer patients to clinics that perform the procedure.
The justices said they will hear the case even though the Biden administration has indicated it will rescind the 2019 rule. That move could prompt the court to cancel the case.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.