(Bloomberg) -- India’s Supreme Court allowed lenders to resume classifying delinquent debt as bad loans, reversing a ruling that delayed disclosure of soured credit in an economy already saddled with stressed assets.

A three-judge panel headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan delivered the verdict Tuesday, agreeing with a request from the federal government and central bank that had sought to overturn a September order barring categorization of loans as non-performing.

The order comes as a relief for investors who have been unable to gauge the impact of the pandemic on the asset quality of banks. Regulators had allowed a six-month relaxation on classifying bad loans that was due to expire in August before the court extended it.

The top court also ordered that interest accumulated during a loan holiday last year be waived off for all borrowers, which analysts estimate could cost as much as $2 billion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration was previously bearing the subsidy for loans up to 20 million rupees. The court on Tuesday said the government hadn’t been able to justify the rationale for this cap and ordered banks to either refund or adjust against future payments the amount charged as “interest on interest” for all debt during a six-month moratorium that ended last August.

The court, however, agreed with the government and Reserve Bank of India’s request to not extend the moratorium, which was part of the authorities’ pandemic-relief measures. The key index of bank shares gained 0.7% after the decision compared with 0.3% for the benchmark gauge.

“The waiver of compounded interest for all borrowers while not extending the moratorium is an equitable judgment as it helps people hit by the pandemic while preventing moral hazard risks,” said Mahesh Misra, chief executive officer at India Mortgage Guarantee Corp.

The waiver across all borrowers will cost about 140 billion rupees ($2 billion), according to estimates from ICRA Ltd. The government had previously told the court that it would bear the 60 billion rupee cost for smaller borrowers, and it’s not yet clear who will take on the additional expenditure.

