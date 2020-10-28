(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court left intact a six-day extension for absentee ballots to be received in North Carolina, rejecting Republican calls to block changes imposed by a Democratic-controlled state elections board.

The vote was 5-3, with Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito saying they would have blocked the extension.

New Justice Amy Coney Barrett didn’t take part. A Supreme Court spokeswoman said the reason was the need for prompt action and a lack of time to review the case.

