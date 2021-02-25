(Bloomberg) -- Opponents of Harvard College’s affirmative action policies asked the Supreme Court to bar colleges from using race as an admissions factor, setting up what could be a defining showdown for higher education and the court’s conservative majority.

The appeal by Students for Fair Admissions asks the court to overturn the 2003 ruling that reaffirmed the rights of universities to use race-conscious admissions to help ensure a diverse student body.

A federal appeals court rejected the group’s lawsuit, which contends Harvard is intentionally discriminating against Asian-Americans in undergraduate admissions. The group also said Thursday that it is filing a separate lawsuit accusing Yale University of violating federal civil rights laws by discriminating on the basis of race in its undergraduate admissions decisions.

