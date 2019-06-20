(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said a 40-foot cross can continue serving as a war memorial in a busy Maryland intersection in a ruling that bolsters the government’s power to display religious symbols on public property.

The justices, voting 7-2, rejected contentions that the monument, in the Washington suburb of Bladensburg, represents an unconstitutional government endorsement of Christianity. The concrete memorial was erected almost a century ago to honor 49 local men who died in World War I.

To contact the reporter on this story: Greg Stohr in Washington at gstohr@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.