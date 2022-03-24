(Bloomberg) -- The Supreme Court backed a broad role for spiritual advisers in the execution chamber, siding with a Texas death-row inmate seeking to have his Baptist pastor pray aloud and touch the prisoner while the lethal injection takes place.

The vote was 8-1, with only Justice Clarence Thomas dissenting.

The case called on the justices to balance inmate John Henry Ramirez’s religious needs with the security interests of the Texas prison where he will be executed. The justices took up the case on an expedited basis but then took months to issue a decision.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.