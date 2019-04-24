(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court buttressed the power of businesses to channel disputes into individual arbitration proceedings, siding with a lighting retailer trying to prevent its employees from pressing group claims stemming from a phishing attack.

The justices, voting 5-4, reversed a lower court ruling that had said an agreement between Lamps Plus Inc. and its workers allowed class arbitration.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said courts shouldn’t allow class arbitration unless an agreement clearly authorizes that type of proceeding.

To contact the reporter on this story: Greg Stohr in Washington at gstohr@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.