(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Philadelphia violated the Constitution when officials excluded a Catholic charity from part of the city’s foster-care program because the group wouldn’t help place children with same-sex couples.The unanimous ruling bolsters the Constitution’s religious-freedom guarantee, though it didn’t go as far as religious-rights advocates had sought. The court said the city infringed the rights of Catholic Social Services by enforcing anti-discrimination requirements in contracts with the private agencies that screen potential foster families.

