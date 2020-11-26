(Bloomberg) -- A sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court blocked New York Governor Andrew Cuomo from reimposing strict attendance caps at worship services at some synagogues and Roman Catholic churches in parts of Brooklyn and Queens that have become Covid hotspots.With Justice Amy Coney Barrett in the majority, the court voted 5-4 to bar Cuomo from enforcing his Oct. 6 “Cluster Initiative” against houses of worship that sued to challenge the restrictions. The initiative was aimed at stemming the outbreak in New York City areas that were experiencing a surge in cases.Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s liberal wing in dissent.

