(Bloomberg) -- A divided US Supreme Court ruled in favor of a high school football coach who lost his job for conducting post-game prayers on the 50-yard line in a decision that buttresses religious rights and reduces the authority of public-school officials over their teachers and staff.

Voting 6-3, the court said Bremerton School District in Washington state violated Joseph Kennedy’s constitutional rights by punishing him after he repeatedly took a knee alongside his players. The ruling adds to a line of recent Supreme Court decisions relaxing the separation of church and state.

“A government entity sought to punish an individual for engaging in a brief, quiet, personal religious observance doubly protected by the free exercise and free speech clauses of the First Amendment,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court.

The court’s three liberals – Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan – dissented.

The case was one of four religious-rights appeals the court heard during its nine-month term. Earlier this month, the court strengthened the rights of parents to use public funds to send their children to religious schools. The court earlier ruled that ministers can play an active role in the execution chamber and that a Christian group should have been allowed to fly its flag over Boston’s City Hall, like other organizations.

The school district said Kennedy defied instructions to stop praying alongside his players and made media appearances that turned his prayers into spectacles. The district said that some students felt pressured into taking part and that it offered alternative, less public places to pray after games.

Kennedy contended he was punished for private religious expression that wasn’t tied to his official duties.

