(Bloomberg) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court tossed out a ruling that sided with Wisconsin’s Democratic governor on new voting maps for the state legislature, saying the maps might have gone too far in carving out majority-Black districts.

In a separate order, the justices left in place Governor Tony Evers’ congressional map, refusing to order the use of district lines drawn by the state’s Republican delegation.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented in the state-legislative case.

