(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court sided with a Southwest Airlines Co. baggage-handling supervisor seeking to avoid having to go to arbitration with her bid for overtime pay, ruling in a case with possible implications for Uber drivers and Amazon warehouse workers.

The justices unanimously said Monday the supervisor isn’t covered by a federal law that requires enforcement of agreements to take claims to arbitration rather than to court. The majority said the employee qualified for an exception in that law for workers engaged in foreign or interstate commerce.

The case was being closely watched because of the potential impact on other jobs in the transportation and shipping industries. Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. all filed briefs backing Southwest, urging the court not to interpret the law’s exception as covering their workers.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the court’s opinion. Justice Amy Coney Barrett didn’t take part. Although Barrett didn’t give an explanation, she served on the federal appeals court that ruled in the case.

The case involved Latrice Saxon, who works at Chicago’s Midway International Airport as a ramp-agent supervisor, overseeing the loading and unloading of luggage onto and off planes. As a condition of her employment with Southwest, Saxon signed an agreement to take any wage disputes to arbitration, rather than filing a lawsuit. She is seeking to sue on behalf of ramp-agent supervisors nationwide.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that companies generally can enforce arbitration accords with employees, even if they bar group claims. The court in that case pointed to the 1925 Federal Arbitration Act, which says arbitration agreements must be enforced like any other contract.

But the court said Saxon qualifies for an exemption in that law for “seamen, railroad employees or any other class of workers engaged in foreign or interstate commerce.”

The ruling kicks the case back to a lower court, where Southwest will have a chance to press other arguments for sending the suit to arbitration.

The case is Southwest Airlines v. Saxon, 21-309.

(Updates with breakdown in fourth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.