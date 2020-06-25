(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court bolstered the government’s ability to quickly deport people who enter the country illegally, siding with the Trump administration and refusing to give asylum seekers a broad right to make their case to a federal judge.

A federal appeals court had said the Constitution guarantees a Sri Lankan man arrested near the Mexican border a “meaningful opportunity” to show he met the criteria for asylum. But the Supreme Court reversed that ruling on a 7-2 vote Thursday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.