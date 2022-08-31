(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s Supreme Court began hearing oral evidence in a lawsuit that aims to overturn the results of this month’s elections.

Raila Odinga, who failed to secure the presidency on his fifth attempt, petitioned the court to nullify William Ruto’s win, alleging there were massive irregularities that compromised the integrity of the Aug. 9 vote. While official results released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on Aug. 15 show Ruto secured 50.5% support and Odinga 48.8%, the opposition leader said no candidate garnered the outright majority needed for victory.

So-called 34A forms that were used to tabulate results from polling stations were “converted, manipulated and unlawfully dumped into the public IEBC portal contrary to law,” Odinga, 77, said in his court filings.

The court will consider several issues, including the integrity of the technology used, the validity of result sheets, and whether the election outcome would have been affected by irregularities and illegalities, Chief Justice Martha Koome said at a pre-trial hearing Tuesday. A report evaluating the security measures taken to safeguard the electoral agency’s servers, electronic devices and result forms will also be presented, along with a ballot recount from 15 polling stations, she said.

Eight other petitions challenging the election outcome were filed in addition to Odinga’s, two of which were rejected. Judgment in all of the remaining cases, which will be consolidated, will be delivered on Sept. 5 and can’t be appealed. Should the court nullify the vote, fresh elections must held within 60 days

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati denied the commission was party to any malfeasance and accused senior government officials, including a top military chief, of wanting the results changed to show Odinga was the outright winner or that there had to be a run-off vote. Four dissenting electoral commissioners backed the bid to change the results, fracturing the seven-member body, he said in an affidavit to the court. The four denied Chebukati’s allegations.

The IEBC said in a court filing that its technology was “hacker proof” and allegations that it had been tampered with were “based merely on hearsay in substance and form.”

Odinga successfully challenged the outcome of 2017 elections in court, but boycotted the rerun against incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta, saying the conditions weren’t in place for a fair vote. The two reconciled in 2018 and Kenyatta, who is stepping down after serving the maximum two terms, backed Odinga’s latest campaign.

Ruto, 55, who served as Kenyatta’s deputy, said in his court papers that the election was free and fair and Odinga’s petition was aimed at “forcing the winner to share power.”

