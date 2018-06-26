(Bloomberg) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court blocked a California law that imposed disclosure requirements on anti-abortion pregnancy centers, saying the measure probably violates the clinics’ speech rights.

Under the measure, which took effect in 2016, licensed pregnancy centers have to tell patients they can call a county health department to learn about state-funded prenatal, family planning and abortion services.

The law imposes separate requirements on centers that aren’t licensed as medical facilities but still offer pregnancy testing or ultrasound imaging. Those centers are required to post prominent notices on-site and in any advertisements -- potentially in 13 languages -- to say they don’t have a medical professional on staff.

The vote was 5-4 along ideological lines.

To contact the reporter on this story: Greg Stohr in Washington at gstohr@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.