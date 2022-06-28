(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court reinstated a Republican-drawn congressional map in Louisiana, putting on hold a ruling that required the creation of a second majority-Black voting district for this year’s election.

The three liberal justices dissented. The court gave no explanation.

The case is similar to an Alabama clash the justices will consider when their new term starts in October. In both cases, a lower court said the US Voting Rights Act required creation of an additional heavily Black district.

