(Bloomberg) -- As the US Supreme Court issued several decisions on Thursday morning, a popular blog that tracks them appeared to be suffering from heavy traffic, leading to lags or failures in loading for some users.

SCOTUSblog acknowledged the issues in a tweet, directing readers to follow updates on the cases on Twitter instead of its website.

Thursday morning’s Supreme Court decisions included a consequential ruling on a New York gun law, one of four opinions issued for the day, leaving nine cases left to be decided in the term. The heavy traffic to SCOTUSblog may reflect intense public interest in the cases left to be decided, which includes a ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

