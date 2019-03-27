(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative justices expressed doubts about a precedent that business groups and the Trump administration say gives federal agencies too much power to change regulations without notice.

In an hour-long argument in Washington, the court signaled it will divide along ideological lines in the case, which centers on a 1997 ruling that requires judges generally to defer to federal agencies’ interpretations of their own regulations. The clash is one of the top business cases of the court’s nine-month term.

Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch said overturning that ruling would prevent people from being "sideswiped" by shifting agency rules.

To contact the reporter on this story: Greg Stohr in Washington at gstohr@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.