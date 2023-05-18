(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court scrapped a showdown over pandemic-era border restrictions after President Joe Biden’s administration ended the emergency declaration that had formed policy’s legal basis.

The high court had already canceled arguments in the case, which stemmed from a judge’s conclusion that the Trump administration didn’t give an adequate explanation when it put the Title 42 policy in place in 2020. The justices previously put that decision on hold while they considered whether a group of Republican-led states could intervene in defense of the policy.

In a new order Thursday, the high court said the effort to intervene had become moot. The justices set aside a federal appeals court ruling that had rejected the intervention request.

Until the restrictions ended on May 11, they had let the Trump and Biden administrations quickly expel about half the people arriving at the Mexican border.

The Supreme Court case is Arizona v. Mayorkas, 22-592.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.