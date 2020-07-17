(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court put a clash over a grand jury subpoena for President Donald Trump’s financial records on a fast track, formally returning it to the appeals court level ahead of schedule.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance had asked the justices not to wait 25-plus days, as they normally do after issuing an opinion. The court ruled on July 9, rejecting Trump’s claim of sweeping immunity while leaving open the possibility he could raise more specific objections in the the lower courts. Vance told the Supreme Court that Trump consented to the fast-track request.

The justices haven’t acted on a similar request from House Democrats in a different case they decided the same day. Trump is opposing that request.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.