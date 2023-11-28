(Bloomberg) -- A bankruptcy trustee in a court case with the power to upend the roughly $1.4 trillion leveraged loan market plans to ask the US Supreme Court to take up the case after losing an appeal in August.

The Supreme Court gave the trustee, Marc Kirschner, until Dec. 19 to seek review, according to high court’s online docket. The court earlier this month extended Kirschner’s deadline after he requested the extra time, citing among other factors the hiring of new legal counsel, law firm MoloLamken.

The appeal would follow a widely watched ruling won by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and other banks in late August by the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals, which said that a $1.8 billion leveraged loan taken out by the drug-testing company Millennium Health was not a security, effectively affirming the status quo.

Leveraged loans have traditionally been excluded from securities laws, but in recent years the lines between between the loan and junk bond markets have become increasingly blurred. Plaintiffs in this lawsuit argued that loans should be subject to the same rules as securities like bonds.

The Supreme Court takes only a fraction of the cases it’s asked to review each year. Each term it receives more than 4,000 petitions and hears oral arguments in about 70 cases. It tends to take cases involving conflicting decisions by lower courts, or cases the justices see as having broad public importance.

The August decision by the 2nd Circuit was unanimously decided by a three-judge panel.

It came in the wake of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s unexpectedly declining to share its view on the case, despite having been asked to do so by the appeals court. The SEC’s silence was seen as good news for defendants in the case, because it left the appeals court with no additional guidance on a matter with near-certain policy implications if it ruled for Kirschner.

Lawyers for law firm McKool Smith, which argued the case before the appeals court and remains involved, declined to comment.

JPMorgan declined to comment.

