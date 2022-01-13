13h ago
Supreme Court Halts Vaccine Mandate That Covered 80 Million Workers
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s push to get more people vaccinated amid a Covid-19 surge, rejecting an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that would have required 80 million workers to get shots or periodic tests.
The court allowed a separate rule to take effect requiring shots for workers in nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid payments from the federal government.
