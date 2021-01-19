(Bloomberg) -- The Supreme Court appeared inclined to let the Federal Communications Commission ease limits on the ownership of local media outlets, giving the broadcast industry and President Donald Trump’s administration a mostly favorable reception in a long-running fight.

Hearing arguments by phone Tuesday, the justices questioned a federal appeals court decision that blocked the changes. The lower court told the FCC to study the impact the changes would have on female and minority ownership in the media industry.

Republicans and the broadcast industry have been seeking to relax the ownership limits for decades. Relaxing the rules could mean a wave of consolidation affecting TV stations nationwide.

