(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor temporarily blocked a judge’s order that would require federal prison officials to start moving hundreds of inmates out of an Ohio facility where nine people have died from the coronavirus.

Sotomayor, acting on a Trump administration request, blocked the transfers until a federal appeals court rules on the matter. That court is scheduled to hear arguments on Friday.

The administration said it would have had to start transferring inmates from Elkton Federal Correctional Institution on Friday, when 128 prisoners finish a two-week quarantine.

The case is Williams v. Wilson, 19A1047.

