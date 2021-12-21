(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. Supreme Court justice left in force New Mexico’s requirement that many of its health-care workers be vaccinated against Covid-19, turning away a request by a nurse who said she is opposed to the shot after doing her own research.

Justice Neil Gorsuch made no comment Tuesday in rejecting the bid by Jennifer Blackford, who contended the mandate violated her right to bodily integrity. Gorsuch chose not to refer the matter to the full court, a step justices normally take when they see a matter as being a close call.

