(Bloomberg) -- US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor rejected a bid by a New York police detective to block the city’s requirement that employees be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Sotomayor made no comment, denying the emergency request from Anthony Marciano without asking the city to file a brief in response. Sotomayor is the justice assigned to handle emergency matters from New York.

New York in February fired more than 1,400 municipal workers for not getting vaccinated. Thousands of other employees have filed for religious or medical accommodations.

Marciano said in court papers that the city denied his bid for a religious exemption and that he expects officials to reject his appeal as well. He said New York has denied 99% of exemption requests.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly let state and local governments adopt Covid vaccine requirements. The justices have been more skeptical at the federal level, blocking a Biden administration rule that would have required shots or regular tests for 84 million employees while allowing a more targeted vaccine mandate for some health-care workers.

The case is Marciano v. Adams, 22A178.

