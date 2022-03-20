(Bloomberg) -- Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized Friday evening with flu-like symptoms and treated with intravenous antibiotics for an infection, the U.S. Supreme Court said.

The 73-year-old justice’s symptoms have eased, he is “resting comfortably,” and he expects to be released from Washington’s Sibley Hospital in a day or two, the court said in a statement issued Sunday.

Thomas will take part in any cases he misses using the briefs, audio and transcripts, the court said. The justices hear arguments in four cases this week, starting Monday.

Thomas is the second-oldest justice, behind only the retiring Stephen Breyer, 83. Appointed by President George H.W. Bush in 1991, Thomas is the longest-serving justice and the leader of the court’s conservative wing.

