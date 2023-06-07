You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jun 7, 2023
Supreme Court Justices’ 2022 Financial Disclosures Released
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court released the 2022 financial disclosures of its justices on Wednesday as the high court faces new controversies over ethics and transparency.
Revelations that Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni Thomas, accepted undisclosed luxury vacations and gifts from billionaire GOP megadonor Harlan Crow over two decades have prompted calls for new ethics rules and increased oversight of the court.
Though the annual disclosures are not exhaustive, they provide an updated window into the justices’ financial ties and potential conflicts of interest.
- Justice Clarence Thomas received a 90-day extension
- Justice Samuel Alito also received a 90-day extension
- Chief Justice John Roberts filing is here
- Justice Sonia Sotomayor filing is here
- Justice Elena Kagan filing is here
- Justice Neil Gorsuch filing is here
- Justice Brett Kavanaugh filing is here
- Justice Amy Coney Barrett filing is here
- Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson filing is here
- Former Justice Anthony Kennedy filing is here
- Former Justice David Souter filing is here
- Former Justice Stephen Breyer filing is here
