(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court released the 2022 financial disclosures of its justices on Wednesday as the high court faces new controversies over ethics and transparency.

Revelations that Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni Thomas, accepted undisclosed luxury vacations and gifts from billionaire GOP megadonor Harlan Crow over two decades have prompted calls for new ethics rules and increased oversight of the court.

Though the annual disclosures are not exhaustive, they provide an updated window into the justices’ financial ties and potential conflicts of interest.

Justice Clarence Thomas received a 90-day extension

Justice Samuel Alito also received a 90-day extension

