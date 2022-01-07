Jan 7, 2022
Supreme Court Justices Cast Doubt on Biden Workplace Vaccine Rule
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s push to vaccinate millions of workers amid a Covid-19 surge, questioning whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration had authority to require that 80 million workers get shots or regular tests.
In a special session that lasted more than two hours, the court’s conservative justices voiced skepticism about the rule, which business groups and Republican-led states say exceeds the workplace-safety agency’s authority.
The court is also considering a separate administration rule that would require shots for workers in facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid payments from the government.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
