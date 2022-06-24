(Bloomberg) -- The decision released today by the US Supreme Court ending a constitutionally protected right to abortion has the majority and dissenting opinions disagreeing over the scope of the ruling beyond abortion.

Justice Alito’s majority opinion states, “We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives.” It also says that, “Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”

However, the dissent doesn’t see it that way. The dissenting Justices equate the consequences of the fall of Roe to a Jenga tower: “The majority tells everyone not to worry. It can (so it says) neatly extract the right to choose from the constitutional edifice without affecting any associated rights. (Think of someone telling you that the Jenga tower simply will not collapse.)” The dissenting justices point out that at least one justice -- Thomas -- made it clear in his concurring opinion that he wants to go further than abortion and use today’s ruling to reassess the rights to contraception as well as same-sex intimacy and marriage. “[I]n future cases,” he says, “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.