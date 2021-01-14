(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court justices are in the process of being vaccinated for Covid-19, with Chief Justice John Roberts among those who have already received both doses, a spokeswoman said.

The vaccinations are being arranged through the Office of the Attending Physician at the Capitol, Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in an email. The justices are getting the Pfizer Inc. vaccine, which in December became the first to get emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Roberts, who turns 66 on Jan. 27, is one of five justices whose 65-or-older status puts them at increased risk should they become infected. Justice Stephen Breyer is 82, Justice Clarence Thomas is 72, Justice Samuel Alito is 70 and Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 66. Arberg didn’t say which justices beyond Roberts have been fully vaccinated.

The nine justices are doing their public business virtually and haven’t taken the bench since March. Normally all the justices attend the presidential inauguration, but the court hasn’t said which ones plan to be at Joe Biden’s ceremony next Wednesday.

