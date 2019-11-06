(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices seemed conflicted over the reach of the Clean Water Act as they heard arguments in a clash over treated wastewater that environmentalists say is damaging a coral reef off Hawaii.

Maui County officials, backed by the Trump administration and business groups, are urging the court to say a water treatment facility doesn’t need a federal permit because it sends its discharges into the ground, not directly into the ocean.

To contact the reporter on this story: Greg Stohr in Washington at gstohr@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.