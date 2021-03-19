Supreme Court Justices Meet in Person for First Time in a Year

(Bloomberg) -- Most U.S. Supreme Court justices met in person for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, returning to their private conference room in Washington Friday after a year of holding their meetings remotely.

The in-person conference represents a step toward normalcy at an institution that reveres its traditions. All nine justices have been fully vaccinated, Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.

“The change in practice today is in keeping with recently released CDC guidelines regarding indoor gatherings of fully vaccinated people,” Arberg said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The changes don’t yet extend to the courtroom. The court also said Friday it would hold its April argument session by phone, as it has throughout the 2020-21 term.

Arberg said one or more of the justices participated remotely in the regularly scheduled conference, though she declined to say which ones.

The court’s oldest justice, Stephen Breyer, 82, has been working from his Boston-area home during the pandemic.

