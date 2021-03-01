(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices indicated they might curb the powers of the board that has invalidated more 2,000 patents since 2012, hearing a constitutional clash being closely watched by the nation’s technology companies.

In a 90-minute telephone argument, members of the court’s conservative wing suggested Congress may have violated the Constitution when it gave the Patent Trial and Appeal Board the power to invalidate patents without direct review by a presidentially appointed official.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked whether the court could fix the problem by giving the director of the Patent & Trademark Office the power to review and reverse board decisions.

