(Bloomberg) -- Conservative justices questioned whether judges should be able to toss out politically gerrymandered voting districts, as the U.S. Supreme Court weighed a North Carolina congressional map drawn by Republicans who explicitly sought a partisan advantage.

The North Carolina case is the first of two partisan gerrymandering appeals the high court is hearing Tuesday. The justices are revisiting issues they sidestepped a year ago.

Chief Justice John Roberts and new Justice Brett Kavanaugh are likely to cast the key votes. Each asked questions of both sides but directed most of their queries to the lawyers challenging the map.

Kavanaugh, suggesting court intervention might not be warranted, asked about other steps to control gerrymandering. He pointed to states that have set up independent commissions to draw maps and said there is a "fair amount of activity" along those lines.

To contact the reporter on this story: Greg Stohr in Washington at gstohr@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.