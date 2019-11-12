Supreme Court Justices Seem Inclined to Let Trump Cancel DACA

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices seemed inclined to let President Donald Trump cancel an Obama-era program that shields 700,000 young immigrants from deportation in a case with broad political and humanitarian ramifications.

Hearing arguments Tuesday in Washington, the justices suggested they will be ideologically divided in the case, with at least the five conservative justices backing the Trump administration.

The case marks a pivotal moment in Trump’s two-year campaign to unravel former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. DACA, as it’s known, protects those immigrants from deportation and lets them seek jobs.

